First Trust Advisors LP Has $25.45 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $25,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Catalent by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Catalent by 20.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,424,000 after acquiring an additional 887,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after acquiring an additional 792,923 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,808,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

