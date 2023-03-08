Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Western Digital by 883.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Western Digital by 31.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,541,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $147,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,715 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 928,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Western Digital by 771.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 986,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 873,224 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.