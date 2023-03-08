First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 305.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 814,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,641 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $27,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $187,744.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,449. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

