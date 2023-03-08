Ethic Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

