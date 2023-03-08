Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 28.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.32. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.90.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

