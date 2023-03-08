Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,814 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

