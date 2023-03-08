Brokers Set Expectations for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 814.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million.

STOK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $363.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.42. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $26.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,702 shares of company stock worth $97,205. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

