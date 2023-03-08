Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh Sells 9,933 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 576.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,871 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,552,000 after buying an additional 1,269,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,280,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,450.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 964,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after buying an additional 902,609 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 690,423 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.