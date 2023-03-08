Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 452,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,553 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $27,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

