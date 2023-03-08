Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kinder Morgan Price Performance
Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95.
Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.