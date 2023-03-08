Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stock Position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 564.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46.

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

