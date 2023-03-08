VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $74.36 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04.

