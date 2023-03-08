Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

