Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,196,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $72,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

