Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $75.81 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,569,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $75,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

