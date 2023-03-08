BlackRock Inc. Has $508.53 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,937,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,513,742 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $508,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 85,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $52.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

