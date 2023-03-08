MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,170,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 443,287 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.94% of MDU Resources Group worth $496,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,439 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,576,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,105,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,646,000 after buying an additional 207,459 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,038,000 after buying an additional 2,199,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after buying an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.4 %

MDU stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

