Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alcoa Trading Down 6.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

NYSE AA opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.