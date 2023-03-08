Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Range Resources worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Range Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Range Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 21.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

