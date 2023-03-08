BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,632,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $496,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $3,585,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 63.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 55.3% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on THC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.