Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

