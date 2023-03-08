BlackRock Inc. Has $507.83 Million Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.57% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $507,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.44.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $193.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.51. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $278.25. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $1,204,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,198,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

