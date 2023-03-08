BlackRock Inc. Acquires 92,205 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,285,726 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 92,205 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.13% of Synovus Financial worth $498,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

