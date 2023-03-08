BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,659,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.54% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $510,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,056,000 after buying an additional 2,107,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,651,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,340,000 after buying an additional 707,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,200,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000,000 after buying an additional 118,282 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

KRG opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,371.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

