ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ATEX Resources in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. Pi Financial analyst C. Mackay anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

ATEX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE:ATX opened at C$1.30 on Wednesday. ATEX Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$1.44.

