Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 54,029 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 54,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $1,471,209.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,712.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.1 %

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.