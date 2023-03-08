Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 54,029 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 54,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $1,471,209.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,712.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.1 %
Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
