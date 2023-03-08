Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CTI BioPharma Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for CTI BioPharma in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year. The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

CTIC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,449,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 418,124 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

