Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.36% of Kemper worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kemper by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,701,000 after acquiring an additional 182,998 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 70,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,963,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kemper Trading Down 2.2 %

Kemper Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KMPR opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.