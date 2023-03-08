Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 47,800 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.54% of SP Plus worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the third quarter worth $144,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Stock Up 0.7 %

SP opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.