Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 487,217 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.13% of Matador Resources worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,042.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 22.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 3.55.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.