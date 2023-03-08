Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Merus by 44.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after buying an additional 799,341 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 73,917 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Merus by 468.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Merus by 71.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 465,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 193,287 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Merus Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.