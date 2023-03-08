Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,118 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $141,290,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZTA stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $89.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

