Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 8,497 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,578,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,213 shares of company stock worth $208,403,127. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $761.15.

NYSE TDG opened at $762.80 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $772.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $706.27 and its 200 day moving average is $630.90. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

