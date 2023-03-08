Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth $50,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JFrog by 245.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,898 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in JFrog by 877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after buying an additional 828,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,303,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,484,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $37,465.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,303,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,484,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 2,021 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $45,917.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 307,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,169.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,474 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,391. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

