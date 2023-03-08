SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,708 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.14% of SouthState worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SouthState by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth $54,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Stock Down 3.4 %

SSB stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $2,085,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,813.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $2,085,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,813.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Further Reading

