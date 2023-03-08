Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,774 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.02% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $56,744.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $56,744.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at $115,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $207,941.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,889 shares of company stock worth $7,945,700. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

PLRX opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.