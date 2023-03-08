NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 349,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,900,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,589,000 after buying an additional 40,048 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at $4,470,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $1,322,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,938,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $1,322,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,938,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,954. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

