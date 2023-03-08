Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 364,202 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,202 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $1,971,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 32.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,221,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Bumble by 220.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMBL. UBS Group raised their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $39.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

