Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

