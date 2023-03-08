Lido Advisors LLC Has $778,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AON by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $301.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.62. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.