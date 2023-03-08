OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.11% of OrthoPediatrics worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 79.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OrthoPediatrics

In other OrthoPediatrics news, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $111,711.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,938.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $111,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $179,908.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,231 shares of company stock worth $1,120,988 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of KIDS opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $60.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.81 and a beta of 0.91.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

