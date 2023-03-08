Lido Advisors LLC Invests $676,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,716 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.