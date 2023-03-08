Lido Advisors LLC Buys 102 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $574,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYH opened at $285.46 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $248.94 and a 52-week high of $317.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.