Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,444 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VB opened at $196.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.70.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

