MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,603 shares of company stock worth $3,348,193. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

