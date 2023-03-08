Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,527 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 303,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,192,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,816,000 after buying an additional 1,574,198 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 145.9% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 842,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 500,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

