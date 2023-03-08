Lido Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 458.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 574,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after buying an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,980,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $144.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $171.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

