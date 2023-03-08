Lido Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in S&P Global by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after buying an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&P Global Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $336.65 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The firm has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.
Insider Activity at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
