Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

