Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 32.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,072,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 263,764 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 35.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 773,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,628,000 after buying an additional 201,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

VLO stock opened at $136.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

